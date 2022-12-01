European Economics Preview: UK Nationwide House Prices Data Due

House prices from the UK and final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK and other major euro area economies are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House price inflation is seen easing to 5.8 percent in November from 7.2 percent in October.

In the meantime, Germany's retail sales figures are due. Economists forecast sales to fall 0.6 percent on month in October, in contrast to the 0.9 percent increase in September.

Half an hour later, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to publish Swiss retail sales and consumer price figures. Inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 3.0 percent in November.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey data. The sentiment index is expected to rise to 45.6 in November from 44.7 in October.

At 3.45 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from Italy. Economists expect the PMI to rise to 47.0 in November from 46.5 a month ago.

Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI reading is due. According to the flash estimate, the index had advanced to 47.3 in November from 46.4 in the previous month.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global releases UK final manufacturing PMI. The final reading is seen at 46.2 in November, unchanged from the flash estimate.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is expected to remain at 6.6 percent.

