China Inflation Climbs 1.6% On Year In November

Consumer prices in China were up 1.6 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and down from 2.1 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent - again matching forecasts following the 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices dropped 1.3 percent on year versus expectations for a decline of 1.4 percent after slipping 1.3 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

