Japan Producer Prices Rise 9.3% On Year In November

Producer prices in Japan were up 9.3 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 8.9 percent and up from 9.1 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent - unchanged from the previous month and above forecasts for a gain of 0.5 percent.

Export prices fell 0.1 percent on month and added 1.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices dropped 2.5 percent on month and jumped 8.6 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.