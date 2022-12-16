Hong Kong Jobless Rate Falls In November

Hong Kong's unemployment rate declined in the three months ended November with unemployment falling across almost all the major economic sectors, official data showed Friday.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.7 percent in the September to November period from 3.8 percent in the August to October period, the latest labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department revealed.

The underemployment rate fell slightly to 1.6 percent in three months to November from 1.7 percent in the preceding period.

The number of unemployed was down about 8,500 to 138,900. Meanwhile, total employment increased by around 8,400 to 3.65 million in September to November.

Unemployment decreased across major economic sectors, with a more distinct fall observed in the foundation and superstructure sector.

"The near-term labour market outlook will depend on the pace of revival in domestic economic activities," Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun, said.

The further relaxation of epidemic-related measures and the Consumption Voucher Scheme also help, but tightened financial conditions will partly offset the positive effects, Sun noted.

