New Zealand Has NZ$1.863 Billion Trade Shortfall In November

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$1.863 billion in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That follows the downwardly revised NZ$2.298 billion shortfall in October (originally -NZ$2.129 billion).

Exports were worth NZ$6.68 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$5.96 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$6.14 billion).

Imports came in at NZ$8.54 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$8.26 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$8.27 billion).

