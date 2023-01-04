European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and other major Eurozone economies are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import prices for November. Economists expect import price inflation to ease to 18.0 percent from 23.5 percent in October.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss consumer prices for December. Consumer price inflation is seen easing to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent in November.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to release flash inflation and consumer confidence survey results. Economists forecast inflation to rise to 6.4 percent in December from 6.2 percent in November. The consumer sentiment index is seen at 84 in December versus 83 a month ago.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain services Purchasing Managers' survey data. The services PMI is seen at 50.8 in December versus 51.2 in November.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's services PMI survey data. The services index is expected to remain unchanged at 49.5 in December.

Final services and composite PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey data is due. The final reading is seen at 49.1, in line with flash estimate in December.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England is scheduled to publish mortgage approvals for November. The number of mortgages approved in November is seen at 55,000 versus 58,980 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.