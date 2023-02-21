Australia Wage Price Index Rises 0.8% In Q4

The wage price index in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Australia Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, wages climbed 3.3 percent - also missing forecasts for 3.5 percent but up from 3.1 percent in the previous quarter.

Private sector wage growth was up 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.6 percent on year, while public sector wage growth added 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year.

