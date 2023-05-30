Japan Jobless Rate Falls In April

Japan's unemployment rate declined in April, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate dropped to a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in April from 2.8 percent in the previous month. The rate was seen falling to 2.7 percent.

The number of workers increased 140,000 from the last year to 67.41 million. This was the ninth consecutive increase. Meanwhile, the number of unemployed rose by 20,000 annually to 1.9 million.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio came in at 1.32 in April, in line with expectations.

