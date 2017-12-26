Asian Markets End Lower

Asian ended lower on Tuesday, with stocks mostly staying subdued in light trading as some of the markets in the region still remained closed for Christmas holidays.

With no market-moving catalysts to warrant significant activity, the mood was quite subdued in the markets where trading was on today.

The Japanese market ended slightly down with its benchmark Nikkei 225 losing about 0.2 percent, settling at 22,892.69.

Toho Zinc, Nippon Yusen KK, Sumco Corp., Furukawa Electric, IHI Corp. and Showa Denko KK shed 2 to 3.4 percent.

Shares of clothing retailer Shimamura Co declined sharply after the company's operating profit declined 11.3 percent in the nine months to November.

Mitsui Mining, Sojitz, Mitsubishi Materials, Nomura and Fanuc Corp. also ended notably lower.

Takashimaya ended stronger by 3.7 percent after the company reported a 5.6 percent jump in operating profit for the nine months ended November thanks to a significant increase in demand.

Marui Group, Eisai, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, Taiheiyo Cement, Trend Micro, J Front Retailing, Taisei Corp. and Daiichi Sankyo gained 1 to 3 percent.

The Malaysian benchmark KLSE, which moved in a tight range of a little over 7 points, shed about half a point as it settled at 1,759.73.

The South Korean market saw some buying early on in the session, but failed to hold gains and ended lower. The KOSPI Composite Index declined 13.20 points o 0.54 percent to 2,427.34.

In Shanghai, the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.7 percent to 3,304.72.

The Taiwanese market ended notably lower, as stocks kept drifting lower as the session progressed. The TSEC weighted index ended down 100.58 points or 0.96 percent, at 10,421.91.

The Singapore market too ended on a negative note after moving in a very narrow range. The STI index shed 6.53 points or 0.19 percent to close at 3,379.58.

