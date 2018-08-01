BRAZIL: Economists Trim 2018 GDP Growth Estimate To 2.69%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Economists surveyed by the Brazilian central bank increased their forecasts for economic growth in 2017 for the sixth week in a row, to 1.01% from 1.00% a week before. For 2018, the median estimate for GDP growth fell for the first time after seven weekly increases, to 2.69% from 2.70% last week.

Projections for Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio in 2017 remained at 52.10%, while the 2018 estimate decreased from 55.70% to 55.60%. Predictions for the Brazilian industrial output growth in 2017 were raised to 2.25% from 2.04% a week before, while the 2018 forecast rose to 3.14% from 3.12%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

