BRAZIL: Finance Minister Refrains From Talking About Petrobras Privatization

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said that this is not the time to "create noise" regarding the privatization of the state-owned oil company Petrobras.

He added that the government is focused on enabling the privatization of Eletrobras. After lunching with executives in the Itau Private Lounge in Davos, Switzerland, he stated that "we have a challenge with Eletrobras and, therefore, we will focus on what is going to be a challenge," he said.

Meirelles also said that Foreign investment in Brazil should exceed the amount of 2017 and close this year near to US$ 70 billion, Meirelles said. The minister noted, however, that this estimate is still a preliminary one and could change over the next few months.

"Last year the was already showing signs of improvement, and now the situation has consolidated in a growth path. Investment continues to grow, may surpass last year and can reach close to US$ 70 billion, but let's wait, that figure is still premature," he said.

by Agencia CMA Latam

