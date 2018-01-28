BRAZIL: Current Account Posts US$ 5.093 Billion Surplus In 2017

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian current account surplus fell 44.8% from a year before, to US$ 5.093 billion, according to data released by the country's central bank. The surplus was reached despite the US$ 7.455 billion deficit recorded in December, from a US$ 306 million surplus in the same month of 2016.

The current account includes trade balance figures between Brazil and other countries transfers.

The foreign direct investment in Brazil totaled US$ 4 billion in December 2017, 73.8% lower on an annual comparison.

In 2017, the foreign direct investment in Brazil was also lower than in 2016, totaling US$ 70.332 billion, from US$ 78.248 billion in the previous year.

The amount invested in 2017 is equivalent to 3.42% of the Gross Domestic Product, from 4.35% of GDP in 2016.

by Agencia CMA Latam

