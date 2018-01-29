BRAZIL: Economists Cut 2018 GDP Growth Estimate To 2.66%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Economists surveyed by the Brazilian central bank trimmed their forecasts for economic growth in 2018 to 2.66%, from 2.70% last week. For 2019, projections were raised to 3.00%, from 2.99% last week.

Projections for Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio in 2018 and 2019 remained at 55.40% and 58.00%, respectively, for the second week.

Projections for the Brazilian industrial output growth in 2018 increased to 3.18%, from 3.15% a week before, while the 2019 forecast decreased to 3.00%, from 3.04% last week.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

