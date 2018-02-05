Japan's Peach To Accept Bitcoin For Airline Tickets

Peach Aviation Ltd. has denied reports that it shelved plans to accept bitcoin as payment for airline tickets.

The leading Japanese low-cost airline had announced in May 2017 that it would accept bitcoin through a partnership with Japanese cryptocurrency exchange, Bitpoint Japan, by the end of the year.

However, in December, Peach postponed the time frame to the end of the fiscal year, i.e., March 2018.

But after waves of fear passed through the crypto- in the wake of the hack of major Japanese bitcoin exchange Coincheck on January 26, and speculation of a crackdown on trading and spending in the crypto-market, reports said Peach may be halting its plan to accept the digital currency.

But Peach Aviation posted a brief statement on its website Monday denying the reports.

"There have been some reports today on our company retracting its plan to enable airline tickets to be purchased with Bitcoins; however, this is not something that was announced by our company and is not a fact. We are currently considering our start period in aiming to introduce such a service," said the Osaka-based budget airline company.

Peach Aviation, which operates more than 90 daily flights in 12 domestic and 13 international routes, offered the option to book seats using cryptocurrency to attract more tourists from other parts of Asia.

