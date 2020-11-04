Biden Still Leading

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is still leading with 224 electoral votes against Trump's 213 votes as the U.S. presidential battle comes down to a handful of battleground states.

Trump claimed victory and demanded that the counting be halted even as millions of ballots, mostly that were cast in postal voting, remain to be counted.

Trump has vowed to launch Supreme Court challenge alleging fraud in counting, and that the Joe Biden camp is trying to steal the election.

"W"e are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed," he wrote on Twitter after addressing his supporters.

Twitter placed a warning on this remark, saying, "This Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Facebook has responded to Trump's premature claims of victory by running top-of-feed notifications.

On the other side, Biden told his supporters that the election is not over until every ballot is counted, and that he is "on track to win".

Biden's campaign called the president's statement outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect.

It's too early to declare any of the candidates clear winner with vote counting still underway in key battleground states where both Biden and Trump are neck to neck.

In the morning after Election Day, ballots are still being counted in nine states.

Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Maine, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the states that have not yet been called, whose electoral votes will prove decisive.

The 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania are considered crucial for Trump if he is to stave off defeat.

Trump is leading by nearly 700,000 votes in the state, where more than a million ballots remain to be counted, according to Governor Tom Wolf. "I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that's what we're going to do," the Democratic Governor tweeted.

The outstanding absentee votes appear to be overwhelmingly for Biden, the New York Times reports.

With 99 percent of votes counted in Wisconsin, Biden has taken a slim lead of about 20,000 votes over Trump.

Biden needs 46 more electoral votes to reach the crucial figure of 270 out of a total of 538 that are up for grabs. If elected, 77 year old Biden will become the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency.

Trump won more popular votes that what the pollsters predicted. However, in total he is still behind. The former Vice President has won 69,035,867 votes, or 50.1 percent, while the billionaire-turned politician has 66,376,257 votes, or 48.2 percent in his account, when reports last came in.

Trump won the swing state of Florida, dealing a setback for Biden. Latino voters of Miami handed Florida back to Trump by increased margin.

Biden overtook Trump in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Biden won his home state of Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont, Virginia and New Jersey, as well as 3 electoral votes in Washington DC.

Meanwhile, according to The New York Times, Nevada's election division has announced it will not release any more results until 11 am ET on Thursday, where Biden is maintaining a steady lead against Trump.

Democrats lead by 180-171 seats in House against Republicans, while they are trailing by 1 seat (46-47) in the 100-member Senate, according to latest reports.

On Wednesday, Germany's defense minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer described the situation in the United States as explosive, expressing concern the country could descend into a constitutional crisis.

