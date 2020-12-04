Biden To Ask Americans To Wear Masks For 100 Days

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to appeal to his countrymen to wear a mask for 100 days after he assumes office.

"The first day I'm inaugurated to say I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask, not forever. One hundred days," Biden said in an interview with CNN.

In the interview in which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also took part, Biden said he would issue a standing order that makes it mandatory to wear masks in all government buildings.

"Transportation, interstate transportation, you must be masked, airplanes and buses, et cetera."

He expressed hope that it will lead to a significant reduction if that occurs with vaccinations and masking to drive down the numbers considerably.

The White House had rejected calls from experts to mandate masks in public, and Trump had shied away from wearing one while in public.

The Democratic leader, who is the oldest president-elect in the U.S., expressed willingness to take a vaccine in public to allay any concerns about its safety.

"People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. It matters what a president and the vice-president do," Biden said.

Biden said he has asked the top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci "to stay on the exact same role he's had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the Covid team."

Traditionally, the first 100 days of a new president in the United States reflects his power, policies and how he implements them.

Biden's appeal comes at a time COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases in the country continues to surge breaking records frequently.

He reiterated his call for lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass a aid bill and expressed support for a $900 billion compromise bill that a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced this week.

"We're in the middle of this fourth industrial revolution. Will there be a middle class? What will people be doing? ... There's genuine, genuine anxiety," according to Biden.

