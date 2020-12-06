Steady Start Expected For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 300 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,835-point plateau and may see mild upside again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on optimism for economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to at least open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the casinos and stocks, while the properties, oil companies and financials were soft.

For the day, the index advanced 107.42 points or 0.40 percent to finish at the daily high of 26,835.92 after moving as low as 26,652.34.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy skyrocketed 6.02 percent, while CNOOC plummeted 3.90 percent, New World Development plunged 2.63 percent, WuXi Biologics surged 2.63 percent, Ping An Insurance soared 2.62 percent, Alibaba spiked 2.56 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 2.48 percent, Sands China accelerated 2.06 percent, CITIC skidded 1.90 percent, Galaxy Entertainment rallied 1.72 percent, China Mobile tanked 1.37 percent, China Resources Land retreated 1.20 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical declined 1.14 percent, WH Group jumped 1.04 percent, Hang Lung Properties surrendered 0.84 percent, China Life Insurance sank 0.67 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas and CK Infrastructure both dropped 0.50 percent, Techtronic Industries advanced 0.36 percent, Power Assets shed 0.24 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.20 percent, Xiaomi Corporation added 0.20 percent, AAC Technologies and AIA Group both gained 0.11 percent and BOC Hong Kong was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the session, closing at fresh record highs.

The Dow jumped 248.74 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 30,218.26, while the NASDAQ gained 87.05 points or 0.70 percent to end at 12,464.23 and the S&P 500 rose 32.40 points or 0.88 percent to close at 3,699.12. For the week, the Dow added 1 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 2.1 percent and the S&P was up 1.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came despite the Labor Department report showing much weaker than expected job growth in November - but it underscored the need for stimulus from the government.

Traders are also hoping that the weaker than expected job growth will spur lawmakers in Washington to finally pass a new fiscal stimulus bill, although it remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement after months of stagnation.

Continued optimism about vaccines also helped traders shrug off the disappointing jobs data, even as the virus surges and may force additional lockdown measures.

Oil prices moved higher on Friday as OPEC and Russia agreed to increase output beginning next month at a much slower pace to overcome coronavirus-induced demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $0.62 or 1.4 percent to $46.26 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis