Time Names Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 2020 Person Of The Year

Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as 2020's Person of the Year.

Biden, 78, won the most disputed election in U.S. history with the highest number of votes for a presidential candidate.

Kamala Harris, 56, was elected the first female and non-white Vice-President of the United States.

The magazine said it selected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as Person of the Year "For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world".

Biden sought to unify the nation in his victory speech on November 7 after defeating President Donald Trump with the highest number of popular votes in the history of U.S. presidential elections.

After four days of cliff-hanger vote count, with Trump resisting with a barrage of allegations and claims that the Democratic candidate is trying to steal the election, Biden won the presidency by winning key battleground states.

The former Vice President has won 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232.

Speaking in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said, "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify; who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States." It is "time to heal" the U.S., Biden said in his first speech as president-elect.

"It is noteworthy that a year after selecting climate activist Greta Thunberg, the youngest person ever named Person of the Year, we move to one of the oldest in the 78-year-old President-elect," wrote Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal.

Biden will be the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency.

"If Donald Trump was a force for disruption and division over the past four years, Biden and Harris show where the nation is heading: a blend of ethnicities, lived experiences and worldviews that must find a way forward together if the American experiment is to survive," according to the American weekly news magazine.

Both Biden and Harris were included in Time's 100 most influential people of 2020 list in September.

