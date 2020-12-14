Google Exploring 'flexible Workweek': NYT

Google is postponing its return to office by a few months until September and setting out a plan to offer employees "flexible work week" on return, according to a New York Times report. The decision is believed to be prompted by the ongoing pandemic and the impending start of the Covid-19 vaccine program.

In an email to employees, CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly said they will try out "flexible work week" after the safe opening, with employees expected to work in the office for three days and two days of online work in the five-day work week.

"We are testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being," Pichai wrote.

Google recommended that all employees obtain the vaccine when it is available to them from their care provider or local public health authority. As for Google itself, it is trying to make the vaccine available to their employees by mid or late 2021.

However, Pichai has not mentioned in the email if the employees have to undergo a COVID-19 test or take a vaccine before they return to office.

Google, which announced the work-from-home facility in early March, has repeatedly postponed the reopening initially planned to reopen offices from January 2021 to July 2021 and now to September 2021.

The giant also offered in May an allowance of $1,000 or the equivalent value in each country, to help employees meet expense to buy equipment and office furniture, which will make them productive and comfortable while working from home.

The company encouraged most Googlers to largely work from home in 2020 following the pandemic-related lockdowns across the globe.

With the virus spreading fear still going strong and lockdowns continue across regions, most technology companies are expected to allow their employees to continue to work from home at least till the middle of 2021.

Across the United States, confirmed coronavirus cases have exceeded 16.26 million and the death toll has risen to nearly 299,191, as of this writing. Worldwide, just over 72.33 million people have been infected, and nearly 1.62 million people have died of the novel coronavirus so far, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

