U.S. Stocks Give Back Ground But Remain Positive

After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, stocks have given back some ground over the course of the trading day on Monday. The Dow and the S&P 500 have pulled back well off their highs of the session, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq is holding on to a strong gain.

Currently, the major averages all remain positive, with the Nasdaq outperforming its counterparts. While the Nasdaq is up 138.65 points or 1.1 percent at 12,516.53, the Dow is up 63.70 points or 0.2 percent at 30,110.07 and the S&P 500 is up 13.24 points or 0.4 percent at 3,676.70.

The early strength on Wall Street came following news of the approval of the vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

The CDC signed off on the vaccine following the Emergency Use Authorization issued by the FDA. Pfizer has commenced the first shipments of the vaccine to distribution centers across the country.

Traders also remain optimistic about a new fiscal stimulus bill, with a report from Reuters detailing efforts to pass a previously unveiled $908 billion bipartisan relief plan.

A person briefed on the matter told Reuters the package will be split into two proposals that could be voted on separately in order to win approval.

Reuters said one bill would be a $748 billion measure including money for small businesses, the jobless and COVID-19 vaccine distribution, while the other would include more controversial measures such as liability protections for and aid for state and local governments.

Buying interest has waned over the course of the session, however, with traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels, although traders are optimistic the central bank will announce additional stimulus measures.

Reports on industrial production, retail sales, homebuilder confidence and housing starts may also attract attention in the coming days.

Sector News

Biotechnology stocks continue to see substantial strength in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index surging up by 4.2 percent to its best intraday level in four months.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is leading the sector higher after agreeing to be acquired by AstraZeneca (AZN) in a cash and stock deal valued at $39 billion or $175 per share.

Considerable strength has also emerged among tobacco stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index. The index has reached a nearly eleven-month intraday high.

Retail, networking and semiconductor stocks also continue to see notable strength but have pulled back off their best levels of the day.

On the other hand, energy stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the session, with a pullback by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 2.5 percent, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 2.4 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 1.3 percent.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.4 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have bounced back near the unchanged line after seeing initial weakness. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 0.898 percent.

