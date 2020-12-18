logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

JetBlue Expands Testing Partnerships In Caribbean, New York And Boston

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

JetBlue (JBLU) said that, beginning in early 2021, its customers traveling to Aruba will be able to secure a test from home before travel using Vault's supervised at-home PCR testing, results will then be securely provided to the customer and confirmation securely sent to CommonPass. The airline expands testing partnerships in Caribbean, New York and Boston.

CommonPass is a digital health pass that enables safer travel by allowing people to document their COVID-19 test and vaccination status on their mobile phone and share it in a privacy-preserving manner with airline staff and immigration officials.

Upon entry in Aruba, authorities will simply scan a CommonPass QR code from the customer's mobile device, proving entry testing requirements have been satisfied.

The process allows JetBlue customers to more easily comply with Aruba's enhanced entry protocols, enabling arriving residents and visitors who have tested negative for COVID-19 to avoid quarantine. The process is designed to cut down on wait times for entry and the need for customers to provide medical documents to authorities.

Aruba became the first Caribbean nation to accept the Vault at-home test for entry of JetBlue customers. Vault's PCR test also satisfies all U.S. state testing requirements for entry and travel.

Starting in early January, XpresCheck will open a testing facility in JetBlue's Terminal C at Boston Logan International Airport. The XpresCheck testing center will offer both rapid and PCR tests with appointments recommended.

The testing center, which will be located prior to security screening, will be available to customers who may want or need to be tested prior to travel, or those returning back to the Boston area.

JetBlue's partnership with NYC Test & Trace Corps is also expanding, with the addition of rapid PCR testing at no cost to the patient at JetBlue's Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. In addition to rapid testing, the NYC Test & Trace Corps testing site at Terminal 5 will continue to offer traditional PCR testing.

NYC Test & Trace Corps is also offering PCR testing and rapid PCR testing, at no cost to the patient, at LaGuardia Airport in the Terminal B parking garage, on Level 1.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Walmart, TikTok Partner To Host Shoppable Livestream
Walmart announced its partnership with video-sharing app TikTok to pilot a shoppable livestream in the United States. The first-of-its-kind livestream shopping will take place today at 8 p.m. EST on the Walmart profile page on TikTok - the "Hottest Place on the Internet," according to the retail giant. The shoppable livestream is a first on TikTok in the U.S., Walmart noted.
Trader Joe's Lightly Salted Edamame Recalled For Listeria Concerns
Tesoros Trading Co. is recalling certain codes of frozen "Trader Joe's Lightly Salted Edamame" citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall involves products that comes in a 16 ounce plastic package and is stamped on the back bottom portion of the package with lots 22LA102 M/ 22LA102 N/ 22LA102 P.
Sony Removes CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 From PlayStation Store
Sony Interactive Entertainment or SIE, part of Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp., is removing popular gaining title Cyberpunk 2077, developed by CD Projekt Red, from PlayStation Store until further notice. The company said it strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation..
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2020 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap