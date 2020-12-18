JetBlue Expands Testing Partnerships In Caribbean, New York And Boston

JetBlue (JBLU) said that, beginning in early 2021, its customers traveling to Aruba will be able to secure a test from home before travel using Vault's supervised at-home PCR testing, results will then be securely provided to the customer and confirmation securely sent to CommonPass. The airline expands testing partnerships in Caribbean, New York and Boston.

CommonPass is a digital pass that enables safer travel by allowing people to document their COVID-19 test and vaccination status on their mobile phone and share it in a privacy-preserving manner with airline staff and immigration officials.

Upon entry in Aruba, authorities will simply scan a CommonPass QR code from the customer's mobile device, proving entry testing requirements have been satisfied.

The process allows JetBlue customers to more easily comply with Aruba's enhanced entry protocols, enabling arriving residents and visitors who have tested negative for COVID-19 to avoid quarantine. The process is designed to cut down on wait times for entry and the need for customers to provide medical documents to authorities.

Aruba became the first Caribbean nation to accept the Vault at-home test for entry of JetBlue customers. Vault's PCR test also satisfies all U.S. state testing requirements for entry and travel.

Starting in early January, XpresCheck will open a testing facility in JetBlue's Terminal C at Boston Logan International Airport. The XpresCheck testing center will offer both rapid and PCR tests with appointments recommended.

The testing center, which will be located prior to security screening, will be available to customers who may want or need to be tested prior to travel, or those returning back to the Boston area.

JetBlue's partnership with NYC Test & Trace Corps is also expanding, with the addition of rapid PCR testing at no cost to the patient at JetBlue's Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. In addition to rapid testing, the NYC Test & Trace Corps testing site at Terminal 5 will continue to offer traditional PCR testing.

NYC Test & Trace Corps is also offering PCR testing and rapid PCR testing, at no cost to the patient, at LaGuardia Airport in the Terminal B parking garage, on Level 1.

