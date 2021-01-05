Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: CHEK, SYN, NSPR, ZOM, BNGO, VRAY...

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is up over 75% at $2.55 in pre-market trading Tuesday, adding to yesterday's gain of 215%. The company is developing C-Scan, the first and a patient-friendly preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer. An Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application was submitted to the FDA on November 18, 2020 for pivotal study of C-Scan. The company has time until June 28, 2021 to regain compliance with minimum bid price rule for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

2. Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) is up over 70% at $0.86 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company has time until May 25, 2021 to regain compliance for continued listing on the NYSE. A phase 1b/2a clinical trial of SYN-004 in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2021.

3. InspireMD Inc. (NSPR), a commercial-stage medical device company, is up more than 43% at $0.63 in pre-market hours on no news. The company currently CGuard Carotid Stent with Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for stroke protection and MGuard EPS for myocardium protection. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, revenue increased 4.4%, to $980,000, from $939,000 in the year-ago quarter.

4. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) is up over 40% at $1.48 in pre-market trading today on no news. The company has a couple of catalysts to watch out for this year. Additional results from an ongoing phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with small cell lung cancer receiving topotecan are expected in first quarter 2021; A phase 1b trial of ALRN-6924 in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) receiving first-line carboplatin doublet chemotherapy is expected to be initiated in second quarter 2021, with initial results anticipated in fourth quarter 2021.

5. Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is up 33% at $2.37 in pre-market trading Tuesday, adding to yesterday's gain of 118%. The company markets Mytesi, an FDA-approved product, for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

6. Zosano Pharma Corp. (ZSAN) is up more than 25% at $0.73 in pre-market hours today. The company has requested a Type A meeting with the FDA related to the resubmission of Qtrypta 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) following the Complete Response Letter that was issued last October. Qtrypta is a transdermal microneedle patch proposed for the acute treatment of migraine.

7. Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is up 20% at $0.42 in pre-market trading Tuesday, adding to yesterday's gain of 51%. Yesterday, the company announced the appointment of Robert Cohen as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2021. Cohen previously served as the company's Interim CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors. The company expects to begin commercialization of its TRUFORMA point-of-care diagnostic platform on March 30, 2021. The TRUFORMA diagnostic device, which is smaller than a desktop printer, has been designed to provide highly sensitive, species-optimized initial assays for the diagnosis of thyroid disease in dogs and cats, and adrenal disease in dogs.

8. aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) is up over 15% at $4.57 in pre-market trading today, following positive topline results from its phase II clinical trial of its lead therapeutic candidate, ATYR1923, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications who do not require mechanical ventilation.

9. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is up nearly 15% at $1.24 in pre-market trading today, adding to yesterday's gain of 32%. The company expects initiating human clinical trials with an intranasal formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 in the second half of 2021.

10. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is up more than 9% at $3.36 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of over 67%. The company's partner Bharat Biotech secured emergency use approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in India as recently as Sunday. Covaxin is currently in phase III trials in India. Last month, Ocugen appointed a vaccine scientific advisory board comprised of leading academic and industry experts in the vaccine field to evaluate the clinical and regulatory path to approval of Covaxin in the U.S.

In the Red

1. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is down over 20% at $5.76 in pre-market trading Tuesday, erasing some of what it gained yesterday. The stock, which was up over 133% yesterday, was one of the top gainers of the day. The company has time until June 28, 2021, to regain compliance with the NASDAQ's minimum bid price rule. It's only for the past 4 days that the stock has been trading above $1.

2. TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) is down nearly 6% at $1.10 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday, on no news. The company will make presentations at two upcoming virtual investor conferences slated for January 11 & January 14. Its Senhance System is an FDA-cleared abdominal robotic surgery platform.

3. ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is down 13% at $5.57 in pre-market hours today, following the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10.31 million shares of its common stock at $4.85 each for gross proceeds of approximately $50.0 million. The stock was up over 67% yesterday on the back of encouraging preliminary results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

