Evan Ryan Named As Biden's Cabinet Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has announced additional members of his White House staff. This includes senior posts in the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, Office of Political Strategy and Outreach, Office of Public Engagement, and the Office of Management and Administration.

Biden-Harris Transition's Senior Advisor Evan Ryan has been appointed as the incoming President's Cabinet Secretary.

Reyan, 50, is the wife of Biden's Secretary of State-nominee Antony Blinken.

She has worked under two Democratic administrations.

Ryan served in the Bill Clinton White House, as Deputy Director of Scheduling for First Lady Hillary Clinton and as Special Assistant to the First Lady's Chief of Staff.

She served in multiple posts under the Obama administration. While John Kerry was the Secretary of State, Ryan served as Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs.

She also worked as Assistant to then Vice President Joe Biden and Special Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement.

After Leaving the White House, she helped launch and lead Axios, and served as its Executive Vice President.

Ryan also played key roles in three Democratic leader's election campaign. She served as Deputy Campaign Manager for then Senator Joe Biden's 2008 presidential campaign and also served on the John Kerry for President campaign and Hillary Clinton's 2000 senatorial campaign.

She has worked as a consultant for the Education Partnership for Children of Conflict and served as Deputy Chair for the governance track of the Clinton Global Initiative. She is currently a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Hailing from Virginia, Ryan holds a Masters in International Public Policy.

Biden nominated Cristóbal J. Alex as his Deputy Cabinet Secretary. He was Senior Advisor to Biden' election Campaign.

Emmy Ruiz has been named Director of Political Strategy & Outreach. She is a former campaign aide to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Secretary Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama, and Democratic Chairman Tom Perez.



Erin Wilson will be the new Deputy Director of Political Strategy & Outreach. She currently serves as Deputy Executive Director to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Adrian Saenz is Biden's nominee for Deputy Director of the Office of Public Engagement. He was an advisor for Latino paid media and mail on the Biden-Harris campaign.

David Recordon, was nominated Director of Technology. He currently serves as the Deputy Chief Technology Officer of the Biden-Harris Transition.

Austin Lin is named Deputy Director of Technology. He now serves as the Director of Information Technology and Security for the Transition.

