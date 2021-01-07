Valens, Verse Cannabis Launch THC And CBD Drops; Expand Verse Originals Product Line

Valens Company Inc., a Canada-based manufacturer of cannabinoid-based products, said it has launched THC and CBD water-soluble drops under a custom manufacturing agreement with Verse Cannabis.

The water-soluble drops will join the Verse Originals lineup of formulations that were launched by the two companies in August 2020.

The THC and the CBD flavorless drops are available in 20ml bottles and are equipped with a precision dropper and dosing cap for drip-controlled dispensing.



Cannabidiol or CBD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid constituent of cannabis. It is a chemical in the marijuana plant often used for medicinal purposes, and does not have the intoxicating effects like those caused by tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

Valens noted that consumers can blend the two separate products to create a customized THC/CBD ratio. Two drops of the cannabis extracts equal approximately either 1mg THC or 1mg CBD.

The Verse THC and CBD drops are ideal to mix with food, water, and non-alcoholic beverages, or to ingest directly orally or sublingually.

The drops are formulated using SoRSE by Valens water-soluble emulsification solution, and are free of cannabis color, flavor, and odor. These are the first extract product format to enter the market based on this .

Verse THC drops are currently available online and at select retailers in Alberta, with British Columbia and Ontario to follow shortly after. Verse CBD drops are expected to be available online and at select retailers in the first quarter of 2021.

Valens is the largest third-party cannabis extraction company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at its facility in Kelowna, British Columbia. The facility is in the process of becoming European Union or EU Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant.

Valens Labs, Valens' wholly-owned subsidiary, is a Health Canada accredited cannabis testing lab providing analytical services. Valens Labs has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science.

