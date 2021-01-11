COVID Hospitalizations Dropping In US For 4th Straight Day

For the fourth consecutive day, a fall in COVID hospitalizations has been reported in the United States.

As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Monday, a total of 129,229 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with the deadly disease. Out of this, 23,625 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units.

This is the 40th consecutive day that COVID hospitalizations remained above 100,000 in the country.

The number of reported hospitalizations has dropped for 4 days straight for the first time since October 1-4. California's slowed rate of increase is helping, but Texas, Florida, and the Southeast are picking up the slack with double-digit increases week-over-week, according to the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic.

However, in other COVID metrics, California continues to see a surge. A total of more than 2.6 million Covid-19 cases and 30,000 deaths from the virus were reported in the Golden State so far.

Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer called to avoid all non-essential activities to stem the pandemic spreading. "The speed with which we are reaching grim milestones of Covid-19 deaths and cases is a devastating reflection of the immense spread that is occurring across the county."

Even without reports from five states today, the seven-day averages for new cases and deaths are higher today than at any other point in the pandemic, COVID Tracking Project said on Twitter.

With 1814 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 374329, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

During the same period, 213,905 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 22409131.

The national average Covid test positivity rate reported on Sunday was 13.16 percent.

A WHO team investigating origins of the pandemic will arrive in China Thursday, China's National Health Commission announced on Monday.

