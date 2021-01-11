After Market Hours: VOXX, GenMark, Future FinTech, Iridex Gain; Limoneira Slips

VOXX International Corp. (VOXX) - Shares of the electronics company surged 30% in extended trading session on Monday after the company reported strong third-quarter results. Third-quarter profit rose to $18.3 million or $0.74 per share from $2.2 million or $0.10 per share last year. Sales surged 82.6% to $201.1 million from $110.1 million last year.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) - Shares of the molecular diagnostic testing systems maker gained 7% after issuing a strong outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. For the full year 2020, total revenues is expected to be about $171 million, representing an increase of around 95% over 2019. Revenues for the fourth quarter is expected to be around $50 million, representing an increase of 84% over the fourth quarter. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $45.87 million and $167.48 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) - Shares of the company gained 6% after the blockchain based e-commerce company said it has agreed with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 3 million shares at $5.00 per share for proceeds of around $15 million. The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering for growth capital and general working capital purposes.

Iridex Corp. (IRIX) - Shares of the medical devices maker jumped 25% in extended hours on Monday after the company issued an outlook for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020. Revenues are expected to be $12.2 million to $12.4 million for the fourth quarter, while full-year 2020 revenues are expected to be $36.2 million to $36.4 million.

PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) -Shares of the company gained 5% on Monday after the bell after the company announces pricing of $60 million of senior notes due 2026.

Limoneira Co. (LMNR) - Shares of the lemon producer slipped 6% in after-hours trading on Monday hurt by its fourth-quarter results. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $7.6 million or $0.43 per share, compared to net loss of $3.2 million or $0.18 per share last year. Revenues dropped to $29.8 million from $36.5 million last year.

