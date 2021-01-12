COVID-19: 'Unbelievable Tragedy Unfolding' In California

With the number of all metrics in California skyrocketing, COVID Tracking Project reported that "Unbelievable tragedy is unfolding" in the Golden state.

As per the latest update published by the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic on Tuesday, a total of 22633 patients are currently admitted in California hospitals with the deadly disease. This is more than one sixth of the national total. Out of this, 49,71 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the opening up of mass COVID vaccine administration sites for priority groups.

Monday alone, 264 COVID patients died in California, taking the state's overall death toll to 30480. California is set to overtake Texas as the second worst-affected U.S. state in terms of COVID fatalities, behind New York.

With more than 2.75 million Covid-19 cases, California is far worse than any other state.

Nationally, COVID hospitalizations began to show an uptick after a brief lull. A total of 129,748 patients are admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus. Out of this, 23,625 patients are being treated in ICU.

With 1951 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 376280, as per the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

During the same period, 208,940 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 22618071.

The national average Covid test positivity rate reported on Monday was 12.99 percent.

Arizona's COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have far exceeded the state's summer surge, and continue to grow each day.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said that on Monday, 3.3 million additional vaccines were distributed to the American people, bringing the total number of vaccine doses distributed in the country so far to 25,697,500.

An update on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says nearly 9 million people have received their first shot out of the more than 22 million Covid-19 vaccine doses distributed in the U.S.

A top official in the United Kingdom warned the country was entering the "worst point" of the pandemic.

A Chinese study found that three-quarters of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 in Wuhan, the city where the pandemic originated, still had symptoms 6 months after getting infected.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News