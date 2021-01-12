Hyland, Hedera Submit PoC To Texas For Blockchain-powered Records Verification

Content services provider Hyland and enterprise-grade public ledger Hedera Hashgraph have presented a proof of concept (PoC) to the Texas Secretary of State to evaluate blockchain for the purpose of securing and verifying government-issued records.

This is the first proof of concept spearheaded by the newly-formed Texas Blockchain Council, a trade association that promotes the use of blockchain technology in Texas. Hyland and Hedera Hashgraph are strategic partners of the Texas Blockchain Council.

The Texas Blockchain Council was launched in November last year with the goal of making Texas the most favored jurisdiction in the United States for blockchain and investment. It is a nonprofit trade association representing the Texas business community specializing in blockchain technology.

"We're thrilled to show the Texas Secretary of State and Hyland how blockchain/public ledgers enable government agencies to cost-effectively deliver next-generation services to their constituents," said Mance Harmon, Co-Founder and CEO of Hedera Hashgraph.

The PoC focuses on issuing electronic Apostilles, or e-Apostilles. An Apostille is a way of authenticating public documents, including the seals and signatures of the issuer, and is recognized internationally.

The process was codified in 1961 by the Hague Conference on Private International Law in an agreement known as the Apostille Convention. An Apostilled document is accepted in 118 countries who are signatories to the Convention. Apostilles are typically issued by Secretaries of State.

Hyland provides software to process citizen document requests and issue electronic documents secured by blockchain technology. The Hedera platform can be used as a secure protocol network layer for many kinds of government services.

A blockchain can be utilized as a digital notary. That makes it perfect for validating official records, including identity documents and credentials. Governments can adopt blockchain to prevent fraud, mitigate risk, create efficiencies, and lower costs.

