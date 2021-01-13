US Single Day Covid-19 Deaths Cross 4000 For Second Time, Hitting All Time Record

Covid-19 deaths in the United States crossed the 4,000 threshold in a single day for the second time since the pandemic broke out a year ago, hitting an all-time record.

With 4516 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 380796, as per the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

548 of these deaths were reported from California, which overtook Texas as the second worst-affected U.S. state in terms of COVID fatalities - 31,157 - behind New York..

In the first 12 days of January, states have reported more COVID-19 deaths than in any month between June and October of 2020.

The 7-day average number of deaths reported at 4056 is also a record, continuing to climb after a reporting dip following the holidays.

COVID hospitalizations continue to rise after a short interval. A total of 131,326 patients are admitted in U.S. hospitals with , as per latest data published by COVID Tracking Project. Out of this, 23,881 patients are being treated in ICU.

During the last 24 hours, 228737 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 22846808.

The national average Covid test positivity rate reported on Tuesday was 12.72 percent.

After widespread concerns about delays in vaccinations, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced that reserved second doses will be released immediately.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said that 2,877,500 additional COVID vaccines were distributed to the American people Tuesday, bringing the total number of vaccine doses distributed in the country to 27,696,150.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that from January 26, all travelers who fly in to the United States will be required to show a negative coronavirus test within three days before their U.S.-bound flight.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense announced the purchase of 1.25 million additional treatment courses of Regeneron's investigational monoclonal antibody therapeutic, to be delivered in the first half of 2021 to treat non-hospitalized, high-risk COVID-19 patients.

