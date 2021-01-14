Trump Calls For Peace After Impeached By House

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday impeached President Donald Trump over his role in inciting violence at the Capitol last week.

A resolution charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" was passed with a 232 to 197 vote. 10 Republican Representatives voted against Trump, who thus became the first president in US history to be impeached twice. He was impeached by the House in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The GOP Representatives who supported the impeachment article are Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, John Katko of New York, Fred Upton of Michigan, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington, Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina and Rep. David Valadao of California.

Although the impeachment move was passed in The House, it will not be an easy task in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority would be needed to convict Trump.

The Democrats need the support of at least 17 Republican senators to reach that target in the 100 member Upper House, where both the parties are tied at 50-50 each.

Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear that the trial won't start in the Senate until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Addressing the media before signing the article of impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Donald Trump is "a clear and present danger" to the country.



"Today, in a bipartisan way the House demonstrated that no one is above the law, not even the President of the United States.... And now, I sadly and with a heart broken over what this means to our country, of a president who would incite insurrection, will sign the engrossment of the article of impeachment," she told reporters.

After the vote, Trump released a video statement calling on his followers to remain peaceful, and distancing himself from the violent mob that rampaged the Capitol.

"No true supporters of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement- you are attacking it. And you are attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it," Trump said.

He urged "everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers and help to promote peace in our country."

Trump followers' failed violent attempt to block the Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory on January 6 had resulted in the death of five people.

