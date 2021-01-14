Snapchat Permanently Bans Trump

Image-centric social media network Snapchat has permanently banned President Donald Trump from its platform over his "attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence."

The American multimedia messaging app developed by Snap Inc. last week had announced an indefinite suspension of Trump's Snapchat (SNAP) account.

In a statement Wednesday, a Snapchat spokesperson said the company has been assessing what long term action can be taken in the best interest of the Snapchat community. "In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account," the statement added.

Trump followers' failed violent attempt to block the Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory on January 6 resulted in the death of five people.

After the incident, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube prevented Trump's access to their platforms, while Amazon shut down Parler, an app widely used by his supporters.

The simultaneous ban from several major platforms blocks Trump from his preferred channels of communication.

Operators fear that Trump could use his social media accounts to influence his supporters create unrest in the country and disrupt President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey defended the decision to ban Trump from the popular social media platform, and said the move would have consequences for an open and free internet.

"I believe this was the right decision for Twitter. We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all," he said on Twitter.

"Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us….And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous," the Twitter CEO added.

