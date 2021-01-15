Bay Street Seen Opening Lower

Weakness in European , rising U.S.-China tensions and lower commodity prices point to a negative start for Canadian shares Friday morning.

Despite the announcement of a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, the mood is likely to remain cautious due to persisting concerns about a surge in cases across the world.

The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Thursday, led by gains in healthcare and energy shares. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 23.35 points or 0.13% at 17,958.09, after rising to a high of 18,025.30 intraday.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) said it has entered into an agreement with Great North Distributors Inc., Canada's first national sales broker for legalized adult-use cannabis. Under the deal, Great North will be the exclusive representative for Aurora's portfolio of brands across the Canadian cannabis retail environment.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) has announced the launch of its first-ever capsule collection, created in partnership with guest designer, Angel Chen, who is one of fashion's brightest young talents.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as worries about rising U.S.-China tensions offset investor optimism over U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announcing a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to boost the world's largest .

Chinese shares ended a choppy session on a flat note after the U.S. government blacklisted Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp and ten other companies over alleged military links.

European stocks are drifting deeper into the red after a weak start as concerns over rising coronavirus cases in China, and several parts of Europe outweight Joe Biden's announcement of a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February are down $0.77 or 1.44% at $52.80 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $4.70 or 0.25% at $1,846.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are sliding $0.575 or 2.2% at $25.227 an ounce.

