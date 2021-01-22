Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: ADMP, FLDM, ATOS, AUPH, SENS...

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ADMP) is up over 80% at $2.29 in pre-market hours Friday after it announced that its SYMJEPI products will be available to members of the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program at a discounted price of $99.99 for a two-pack. SYMJEPI injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

2. Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM) is up over 21% at $7.50 in pre-market trading today on receipt of CE-IVD mark for its Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay, an extraction-free saliva-based test, to detect nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

3. NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is up more than 20% at $1.63 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 30%, on no news. The company produces the UroShield, PainShield and WoundShield Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices.

4. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is up 16% at $1.94 in pre-market trading today, on no news. The company's AT-301 COVID-19 nasal spray is under phase I development, with final data expected this quarter. A phase II MBD (mammographic breast density) study of oral Endoxifen is also expected to be launched this quarter.

5. iBio Inc. (IBIO) is up over 15% at $1.68 in pre-market hours on no news. The company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate IBIO-201 is under preclinical testing.

6. Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is up over 8% at $3.37 in pre-market trading Friday, as it gears up to provide updates regarding the potential merger of Napo EU, an anticipated subsidiary of the company in Italy, with special purpose acquisition company on Jan.27, 2021.

7. Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) is up over 8% at $1.11 in pre-market trading, on no news. The company's Terra CoV-2 vaccine for COVID-19 is in preclinical studies.

8. BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is up over 6% at $1.16 in pre-market trading today, adding to yesterday's gain of 13%. The company manufactures and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. On Jan.12, the company signed a deal with Dental Care Alliance (DCA), one of the largest dental support organizations (DSO) in the United States with more than 330 affiliated practices in 20 states, to expand laser adoption and hands-on training programs in targeted geographies.

9. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) is up over 6% at $1.32 in pre-market hours Friday, following dosing of the first two patients in its Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study of MS1819 using immediate release capsules for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis. The topline data from the study are expected to be reported this quarter.

10. Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is up nearly 7% at $1.14 in pre-market hours Friday. Last month, the company's lead drug candidate Annamycin was cleared by the FDA to move into a Phase 1B/2 clinical trial in the US for patients with soft tissue sarcoma that has metastasized to the lungs after first-line therapy.

11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is up over 5% at $16.06 in pre-market trading. The company's lead drug candidate Voclosporin, proposed for the treatment of lupus nephritis, is under FDA review, with a decision due today. If approved, Voclosporin will be the second drug to be prescribed for the treatment of lupus nephritis. GlaxoSmithKline plc's (GSK) BENLYSTA is the first and only approved drug for this indication so far. BENLYSTA was approved in the U.S. on December 17, 2020.

In the Red

1. Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is down 13% at $1.51 in pre-market trading today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 36% yesterday on news of the company terminating the Purchase Agreement, dated September 8, 2020, with Lincoln Park Capital effective January 21, 2021. As per the agreement, the company had the right to sell to Lincoln Park Capital up to $26 million of shares over the 36-month term of the 2020 Purchase Agreement.

2. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is down over 12% at $2.11 in pre-market trading Friday, on news of an increase in previously announced bought deal offering of common stock to $100.0 million from $50 million. The company's flagship product is Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System, which is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days.

3. ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) is down 11% at $3.38 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 45% yesterday on news of the operational launch of the AditxtScore Immune Monitoring Platform on February 1, 2021. The initial application of the platform will be AditxtScore for COVID-19 which has been designed to provide a more complete assessment of an individual's infection and immunity status with respect to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

