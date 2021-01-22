Pic Of Fall Out Boy Funko Pop! Figures Surfaces Online

Funko has added three brand-new POP! vinyl figures featuring band members of Fall Out Boy to its Rock & Roll range.

The brand took to Twitter to reveal the picture of the images, which includes two versions of the bassist/lyricist of the band Pete Wentz as well as one of frontman Patrick Stump.

"Funko Fun TV Reveals: Fall Out Boy. All of these will be officially revealed and available for pre-order during Funko Fair 2021!" read the caption of the image.

As stated in the caption, the figures will be available for purchase during the 2021 Funko Fair, which celebrates "imagination and pop culture," shared Brian Mariotti, Funko's Chief Executive Officer.

Also in the works are figures of Poison's Bret Michaels, Britney Spears, and Aaliyah.

