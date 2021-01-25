Presentations At Lung Cancer Conference, AF Symposium, Data Updates

Following are the upcoming events you may want to pay attention to.

World Conference on Lung Cancer

The 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2020) of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is slated to be held January 26-29, 2021. The conference was originally planned to be conducted from August 9-12, 2020, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A couple of pharma/biotech companies are scheduled to showcase their lung cancer research at this conference.

1. Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Amgen is scheduled to present detailed results from a phase II clinical study evaluating investigational Sotorasib (AMG 510) in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer on Friday, Jan.29 at the World Conference on Lung Cancer.

Additionally, updated phase I data from AMG 757, an investigational first-in-class BiTE molecule that is uniquely designed to target delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) in small cell lung cancer will be presented on Jan.30 at the World Conference on Lung Cancer.

AMGN closed Friday's (Jan.22, 2021) trading at $253.50, up 0.58%.

2. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Spectrum pharma will be presenting updated efficacy and safety data from Cohorts 1 and 2 of its ZENITH20 clinical trial on Jan.31, at the World Conference on Lung Cancer.

ZENITH20 is a phase II trial evaluating Poziotinib in patients who were previously treated for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations and comprises of 7 independent cohorts.

The results from Cohort 1 of the ZENITH20 trial, reported in December 2019, showed that the pre-specified primary endpoint of objective response rate was not met. Last July, the company announced that Cohort 2 of the trial met the pre-specified primary endpoint - demonstrating a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 27.8%, exceeding the pre-specified lower bound of 17%.

The FDA has agreed that Cohort 2 can be the basis for NDA submission of Poziotinib, which is planned for this year.

SPPI closed Friday's trading at $3.99, up 1.27%.

3. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX)

Turning Point is slated to present updated data from its registrational phase II study of Repotrectinib in TKI-naive patients with ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer, dubbed TRIDENT-1, on Jan.31, at the World Conference on Lung Cancer.

Early interim data of the TRIDENT-1 study, reported last August, demonstrated an Objective Response Rate of 86% in the ROS1-positive TKI-naïve non-small cell lung cancer patients.

TPTX closed Friday's trading at $131.96, up 1.88%.

Annual International Atrial Fibrillation Symposium

The Annual International Atrial Fibrillation Symposium is a three-day meeting, which provides a platform for scientists to share the most recent advances in the field of atrial fibrillation. The 26th edition of this symposium is to be held virtually January 29-31, 2021.

1. BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

BioSig, a medical company, is slated to present at the 26th Annual International Atrial Fibrillation Symposium on January 29, 2021.

The company commercializes a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The first commercial sale of its flagship device PURE EP System was generated in December 2020.

The PURE EP System received FDA 510(k) clearance in August 2018, and physicians using the PURE EP System have successfully completed over 450 patient cases to date, according to the company.

BSGM closed Friday's trading at $4.79, up 1.91%.

Clinical Trial Updates

1. Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)

Zymeworks will be providing an update on clinical progress from its phase I dose-escalation study of ZW49 on January 27, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET.

ZW49, a HER2-targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC) , is being developed as a treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers that have progressed following treatment with existing approved therapies, including HER2-targeted agents.

This phase I study of ZW49 was initiated in April 2019.

ZYME closed Friday's trading at $52.16, up 0.44%.

2. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Rhythm Pharma is scheduled to provide an update on its ongoing exploratory phase II Basket Study of Setmelanotide and genetic sequencing efforts on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 8 to 10 a.m. ET.

The update will include new data from individuals living with HET obesity due to a loss-of-function variant in one of two alleles on the POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR gene, as well as SRC1 and SH2B1 deficiency obesities.

Setmelanotide, under brand name IMCIVREE, was approved by the FDA last November for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with obesity due to proopiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1) or leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency confirmed by genetic testing.

RYTM closed Friday's trading at $39.49, up 9.85%.

