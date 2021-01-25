New COVID Cases Falling Across US Regions; Hospitalizations Lowest In 41 Days

As new cases are declining across all regions of the United States, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country fell to the lowest figure in 41 days.

The country's COVID hospitalization numbers are continuing to fall on a daily and rapid basis. 110,628 people are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection, which is the fewest since December 14, according to the latest data by COVID Tracking Project. Out of this, 21,168 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units. The numbers reached a peak of 132,474 on January 6.

For the first time since November 3, no state has more than 600 people per million hospitalized with COVID-19.

"Cases and percent positive are plummeting right now. Hospitalizations and ICU numbers continue to fall steadily as well. Deaths will inevitably follow. Given reporting delays, we should start to see the larger drops there in another week or so," the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic said on Twitter. It adds that California and Texas, two worst affected states, are still reporting big numbers.

With 130,485 additional cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. cases rose to 25127009, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University. Except for Christmas day, Sunday's case number is the lowest since December 1.

Cases are down 21 percent from what was reported in the previous week.

1769 new deaths were reported across the country in the same period, taking the national total to 419215.

The test positivity rate continues to fall regularly. Out of nearly 1.70 million people who were tested for coronaviru on Sunday, 8.96 percent were diagnosed with the disease.

22. 4 million people were vaccinated on Sunday, which brings up the share of the U.S. population that received anti-Covid vaccine to 6.8 percent.

Meanwhile, in a shocking revelation, Dr Anthony Fauci said he and his family received death treats in the spring.

In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times published Sunday, the top U.S. infectious disease expert said that with the change of leadership of the White House coronavirus task force in February last year, the situation turned from "the standard kind of scientifically based, public- -based meetings," to "the anecdotally driven situations, the minimization, the President surrounding himself with people saying things that didn't make any scientific sense."

In COVID-related news outside the U.S., Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for the virus.

