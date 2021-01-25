Genesis Postpone Reunion Tour, Share Sneak Peak At Rehearsal

Genesis took to Twitter to announce they have postponed their reunion tour of the U.K. and Ireland to autumn 2021, citing the ongoing pandemic. The band also shared a preview of the would-be concert stage.

"We're ready, but the world isn't ... yet!" the band tweeted.

"Genesis are rescheduling their April U.K. and Irish tour dates for autumn 2021 in light of the ongoing pandemic. The Last Domino? Tour 2021 will now start in Dublin on 15th September."

In a joint statement, the trio of Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford said, "Well let's just forget about that last year and focus on 2021 shall we! We can't wait to finally get this show on the road, but we feel the decision to move the tour is the best one for those planning on attending and for us as a band and crew. We hope now we can all relax a little more and focus on the music and having a good night."

The announcement comes along with a 50-second video that shows Genesis performing "Behind the Lines," the opening track from 1980's Duke. Collins, Rutherford and Banks perform alongside longtime touring guitarist Daryl Stuermer and Collins' son Nic on drums.

Genesis had originally scheduled to go on tour in November - December 2020. The band's previous tour, which took place in 2007, marked the return of Collins to the group after 15 years.

Genesis, 'The Last Domino?' Tour 2021:

Sept. 15 -- Dublin, Ireland, 3 Arena

Sept. 16 -- Dublin, Ireland, 3 Arena

Sept. 18 -- Belfast, Northern Ireland, SSE Arena

Sept. 20 -- Birmingham, England, Utilita Arena

Sept. 21 -- Birmingham, England, Utilita Arena

Sept. 22 -- Birmingham, England, Utilita Arena

Sept. 24 -- Manchester, England, Manchester Arena

Sept. 25 -- Manchester, England, Manchester Arena

Sept. 27 -- Leeds, England, First Direct Arena

Sept. 28 -- Leeds, England, First Direct Arena

Sept. 30 -- Newcastle, England, Utilita Arena

Oct. 1 -- Newcastle, England, Utilita Arena

Oct. 3 -- Liverpool, England, M&S Bank Arena

Oct. 4 -- Liverpool, England, M&S Bank Arena

Oct. 7 -- Glasgow, Scotland, SSE Hydro Arena

Oct. 8 -- Glasgow, Scotland, SSE Hydro Arena

Oct. 11 -- London, England, O2 Arena

Oct. 12 -- London, England, O2 Arena

Oct. 13 -- London, England, O2 Arena

