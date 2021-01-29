Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: BLCM, NVAX, NMTR, NURO, CGIX…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) is up over 50% at $5.80 in pre-market trading Friday, on news of the FDA lifting the clinical hold on its phase I/II dose-escalation clinical trial evaluating BPX-601 and Rimiducid in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic or prostate cancer. The trial was placed under hold last month, following the death of a pancreatic cancer patient in that study.

2. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) is up over 32% at $0.87 in pre-market hours today, following its financial report for the six months ended Sep.30, 2020. Revenue was $3.86 million for the six months ended Sep.30, 2020, compared to $3.22 million in the year-ago period.

3. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is up 25% at $167.94 in pre-market trading Friday, following promising results from its phase III trial of protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, conducted in the UK. The vaccine showed an efficacy rate of 89.3%.

4. Curis Inc. (CRIS) is up over 19% at $10.90 in pre-market hours today, on no news. The company has a couple of milestones lined up for this year. A phase 1 trial of CA-4948 in combination with Ibrutinib in Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is planned for the first half of this year. The data from the expanded phase I trial for CA-4948 in Myelodysplastic syndromes/acute myeloid leukemia and initial clinical data for CI-8993 phase I study targeting VISTA in solid tumors are expected to be reported in the second half of 2021.

5. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is up nearly 15% at $1.23 in pre-market trading Friday on analyst rating. Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter has initiated coverage on the stock with an "Outperform" rating and a target price of $6. The company's lead drug candidate Larazotide is expected to advance into phase I trial in Australia for COVID-19 respiratory complications this year. The drug candidate is also under a phase III trial for celiac disease, with interim analysis expected in the second half of 2021. A phase 1b/2a clinical trial of NM-002 for the treatment of short bowel syndrome is ongoing, with topline results expected this quarter (Q1, 2021).

6. NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) is up over 11% at $4.38 in pre-market hours today, following its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.8 million, up 6% from $1.7 million in Q4 2019. Net loss for the quarter was $0.3 million in comparison with a net loss of $1.1 million in the Q4 2019.

In the Red

1. Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) is down nearly 15% at $4.09 in pre-market trading Friday, following a $10 million private placement with certain institutional and accredited investors. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about February 1, 2021.

2. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is down over 14% at $1.04 in pre-market hours today, on news of an increase in the previously announced bought deal offering of common stock to $35.0 million from $10 million. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 2, 2021.

3. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is down over 11% at $1.24 in pre-market hours today, following a proposed public offering of common stock. On Jan 22, 2021 the company announced that its SYMJEPI products will be available to members of the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program at a discounted price of $99.99 for a two-pack. SYMJEPI injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

4. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is down over 10% at $1.80 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of 8%, on no news. The company's flagship product is TAEUS, which is currently cleared for sale in countries that recognize the CE mark. This device is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions. A 510(k) application for TAEUS has been submitted to the FDA.

