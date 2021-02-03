New Zealand Building Permits Rise 4.9% In December

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand in December was up a seasonally adjusted 4.9 percent on month in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - coming in at 3,751.

That's up from 2.1 percent in November.

In the year ended December 2020, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 39,420, up 4.8 percent from the December 2019 year.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.0 billion, down 5.5 percent from the December 2019 year.

