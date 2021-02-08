New US COVID Cases Below 100K Mark After 3 Months

The weekend data on pandemic metrics give reasons to a country that has been worst hit by the killer bug, to breathe a big sigh of relief.

After three months, daily new cases fell below the 100,000 mark in the United States. With 86,928 additional people diagnosed with the viral infection on Sunday, the total U.S. cases rose to 27007397, as per data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. This is the first day since November 2 that fewer than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country.

For the second week in a row, no states have reported a record number of weekly COVID-19 cases.

Similarly, the number of people hospitalized in the country continues to decrease. As of Sunday, 81,439 COVID patients are admitted in hospitals. Out of this, 16,616 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units. This is the lowest since November 19, according to COVID Tracking Project. "We are still far above the peak hospitalization numbers, around 60000, during the April and July surges," it wrote in Twitter post.

In another good news on the Super Bowl Sunday, big drop was reported in deaths when compared to the last week. With 1268 new deaths, the national total rose to 463477. That brought the daily average back well below 3000.

The test positivity rate also continues to fall regularly. Out of nearly 1.50 million people who were tested for coronavirus on Sunday, only 7.21 percent were diagnosed with the disease.

More than 2 million people were vaccinated against coronavirus Sunday. 9.2 million people across the country were fully vaccinated.

The United States has witnessed 50 percent drop in cases in three weeks. The Joe Biden administration has been waging the fight against the pandemic in a war-footing since January 20.

Despite a dip in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Peter Hotez, an expert, told CNN that the spread of the new variants of coronavirus could put the country once again in the "eye of the hurricane".

Meanwhile, after a three-week postponement and high drama over the quarantine of players, the Australian Open tennis tournament kicked off on Monday.

