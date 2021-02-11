Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle Collab Featured On 'Judas And The Black Messiah' Soundtrack

Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle's first-ever collab will feature on the soundtrack of the Fred Hampton biopic Judas and the Black Messiah.

Artists including Masego, Smino and Rapsody unveiled the tracklist for Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album on Tuesday, February 9.

Jay-Z and Nipsey will appear on the song "What It Feels Like" together. The film's soundtrack will also feature H.E.R.'s "Fight for You," which has been shortlisted for the Oscar for Best Original Song.

The project also features several other high-profile artists, including Nas, Rapsody, A$AP Rocky, Polo G, Black Thought and more.

Judas and the Black Messiah is directed and produced by Shaka King. Based in Chicago, the film details the betrayal of Hampton, portrayed by Daniel Kaluuya, chairman of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s, at the hands of William O'Neal, played by Lakeith Stanfield, an FBI informant.

The film had its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival on February 1, 2021, and is scheduled to be released in the U.S. by Warner Bros. on February 12, simultaneously in theaters and digitally on HBO Max.

Judas And The Black Messiah soundtrack tracklist:

01. Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. - 'Cointelpro/Dec 4'

02. H.E.R. - 'Fight For You'.

03. Nas - 'EPMD'

04. Black Thought - 'Welcome To America'

05. Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z - 'What It Feels Like'

06. Hit-Boy - 'Broad Day'

07. Masego (Feat. JID & Rapsody) - 'Somethin' Ain't Right'

08. Smino & Saba - 'Plead The 45th'

09. BJ The Chicago Kid - 'Letter 2 U'

10. Lil Durk - 'On Your Mind'

11. White Dave - 'Appraise'

12. G Herbo - 'All Black'

13. Nardo Wick - 'I Declare War'

14. Pooh Shiesty - 'No Profanity'

15. Polo G - 'Last Man Standing'

16. Dom Kennedy - 'Respect My Mind'

17. G Herbo (Feat. Bump J) - 'Revolutionary'

18. SiR - 'Teach Me'

19. Safe (Feat. Kiana Ledé) - 'Contagious'

20. A$AP Rocky - 'Rich N***a Problems'

21. Outro

22. Rakim - Black Messiah (Bonus Track)

