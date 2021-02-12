Italian Soccer Club AC Milan Launches Fan Token On Socios.com

Italian soccer club AC Milan has launched its "Official Fan Token" on blockchain-powered fan engagement Socios.com. The $ACM fan tokens can be used by AC Milan fans to create and then voting on a new motto to be placed inside the first team dressing room at the San Siro to inspire the players for the rest of the 2020/21 Serie A season.

Last month, AC Milan had entered into a deal with Socios.com to be the "Official Fan Token" partner of the club. As part of this, Socios.com has now launched the fan token for its global fan base.

The launch of the tradable Fan Token will engage AC Milan's over 500 million global fans of the I Rossoneri and its digital fan base across social media platforms to have a say in club matters through mobile voting and polling platforms using the fan token.

The fans of the seven-time European Champions can buy the fan tokens directly on the Socios.com app. Fan token owners will gain access to a wide range of benefits including voting rights in club polls, VIP rewards, 'super-fan' recognition, club & sponsor promotions, digital collectibles, games and chat forums.

The first of a series of polls will be to vote for the new motto for AC Milan. Fans responsible for the winning motto will be rewarded by having video calls with club legends.

AC Milan joins a list of 20 major sporting organizations who have partnered with Socios.com, including Spain's La Liga soccer clubs Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona as well as European league clubs, France's Paris Saint-Germain, Italy's Juventus and AS Roma

Recent additions to the platform include three football clubs from Turkey - Galatasaray, Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Fan Tokens have generated $30 million for clubs and partners in 12 months and look set to become a powerful new revenue stream for the sports industry.

The Fan Token will help expand the club's global fan engagement strategy and their global audience by bringing fans closer to the club. Meanwhile, Socios is expected to benefit from a wide range of marketing rights including in-stadium, TV and digital exposure.

Socios.com is powered by Malta-based esports voting platform ChiliZ, which allows both esports and sports entities to tokenize their voting rights to their fan bases to crowd-manage sports and esports organizations.

The AC MIilan Fan Token ($ACM) will be tradeable against the Socios.com platform's native token, ChiliZ ($CHZ), with the fans needed to purchase ChiliZ tokens to exchange into Fan Tokens through a process known as a FTO.

Technology News