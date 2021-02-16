BitPay Card Adds Support For ApplePay, Apple Wallet

Bitcoin Payment Processor BitPay has integrated ApplePay to allow US cardholders of the BitPay Prepaid Mastercard to add their card to Apple Wallet and spend with Apple Pay. BitPay cardholders can now make secure purchases in stores, in apps, and online with ApplePay.

At the same time, customers waiting for delivery of their plastic card can add their virtual card to Apple Wallet via the BitPay Wallet app and can start spending immediately. BitPay plans to add support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay later this quarter.

BitPay said its cardholders in the U.S. can add their card to Apple Wallet with the most recent version of the BitPay app, 12.1.0 which is available in the App Store.

BitPay teamed up with Mastercard in mid-June last year to launch the first ever US prepaid Mastercard called 'BitPay Card' for crypto users in the U.S. who can to instantly convert cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin into fiat currency.

This fiat currency can then be loaded onto the card and can be spent anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted around the world. Customers can also use the cards online for purchases and to withdraw cash from ATMs.

The BitPay Card offers a safe, smart, and fast way to convert crypto to fiat currency without conversion fees. The card features an EMV chip that provides added security and is contactless-enabled for payments. It can also act as a virtual card in the BitPay app. The BitPay Card currently supports BTC, BCH, ETH and four dollar-pegged stablecoins USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD.

The BitPay Card requires the BitPay mobile app and can empower cardholders to top-up their card instantly, view your balance, request a new PIN, view transaction history and manage card settings on the go. The BitPay App not only tracks and manages card spend, but also allows you to purchase crypto and gift cards from popular brands.

This card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Inc.

BitPay is the first blockchain payment processor and the first non-exchange to secure BitLicense, a virtual currency license, from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) in July 2018.

