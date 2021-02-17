US COVID Hospitalizations Fall To 3-month Low

Hospitalization due to infection, which is one of the most important metrics in understanding the state of the pandemic, has fallen to the lowest level in more than three months in the United States.

A total of 64,533 COVID patients are currently admitted in hospitals across the country, according to COVID Tracking Project. Out of this, 13,616 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units. This is the lowest number since November 11.

With 62461 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. cases rose to 27756628, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.

During the same period, 1756 pandemic-related deaths were reported across the country, taking the national total to 488081. More than 16 percent of the nationally reported deaths were in Florida. The latest death toll is far lower than the seven-day average of 2858.

Seven-day average deaths across the country are down 30 percent from their peak on January 13.

No state has a 7-day average of new cases over 10,000 for the first time in 2021.

Test positivity rate also went down further. Out of nearly 1.10 million people who were tested for coronavirus on Tuesday, only 5.47 percent were diagnosed with the disease. Just a few weeks ago, COVID positivity rate was around 14 percent in the U.S.

Seasonal changes, increasing vaccinations, and more people preferring to wear masks and stay at home could be helping, according to reports.

About 40 million Americans, or 12 percent of the U.S. population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Distribution has been affected in the southern parts of the country by the winter storm. Several vaccination sites from Texas to Indiana were closed Tuesday, while hazardous road conditions disrupted vaccine shipments, reports say.

In major COVID-related news in other parts of the world, New Zealand is easing social distancing restrictions across the country from Thursday as situation has improved.

The WHO has said that coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom has now been found in 94 countries.

