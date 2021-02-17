California Charter Schools Use Blockchain To Protect Against COVID-19

Public California Charter Schools has partnered blockchain healthcare startup Solve.Care to take innovative steps to reduce COVID-19 risks by using their Team.Care Network, a workforce engagement solution.

The blockchain-based solution ensures the safety of students and their families, teachers and support staff while ensuring data privacy and security. It assists in monitoring staff and reducing risk of exposure to illnesses like COVID-19.

The simple-to-use mobile application allows for the easy monitoring of individual health and well-being, inclusive of COVID-19 exposure risks in a secure and transparent manner while protecting the data privacy of the individual.

The app will help schools make data-driven decisions based on accurate analytics, alleviating risk to the community against possible COVID-19 exposure, as well as the ability to immediately execute mitigation plans should any positive cases be detected within the community.

This is claimed to be the first application of blockchain in a day-to-day school setting, which can help public California charter schools to create a safer space for students and staff while ensuring data privacy concerns are addressed through the privacy-preserving blockchain-based application.

The Collaborative Charter Services Organization provides administrative support services to public charter schools across the State of California.

The initial roll-out of this initiative includes California Pacific Charter Schools in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Sonoma counties; MY Academy serving students In Imperial, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties, as well as the Collaborative office staff in San Marcos.

In total, these institutions employ over 100 workers and serve approximately 1,000 students from age four to adults. Priority is first given to the employees who are currently working on-site as teachers and students are currently taking part in school activities online.

The Team.Care Network will be implemented to the wider school community to help manage a safer return to the institutions in a controlled manner as and when more people return to the offices and schools.

"It is a workforce engagement solution for organizations to ensure their workforce remain engaged, motivated, productive and healthy in the new normal, even after we emerge from the pandemic," said Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care.

