Trump Rules Out New Political Party; Hints At 2024 Presidential Bid

Former President Donald Trump ruled out forming a new political party, and hinted at a 2024 presidential run.

Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, the billionaire-turned politician said such a move would split the Republican vote.

"We have the Republican Party. It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before," he told the gathering.

It was evident in the former President's speech a desire to reclaim his role as the Republican Party's kingmaker, reports say.

"With your help, we will take back the House. We will win the Senate. And then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House," Trump told an enthusiastic conservative group that cheered him.

"It is far from being over. We will be victorious and America will be stronger and greater than ever before," Trump said in his first public remarks since leaving the White House.

Attacking Supreme Court justices who dismissed his challenges to the election result claiming that it was stolen by Joe Biden, Trump said, "They should be ashamed of themselves for what they've done to our country ... the Supreme Court didn't have the guts or the courage to do anything about it."

The ex president, who has been living at his Mar-a-Lago Florida golf resort since leaving the White House, accused that the United States has a "very sick and corrupt electoral process."

Trump also called out by name Republican Congressmen who voted in favor of the resolution to impeach him, including Rep. Liz Cheney, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Sen. Ben Sasse and Sen.Mitt Romney.

Trump lashed out against President Biden and his policies in the speech. "In just one short month we have gone from America first to America last."

In apparent attack on his successor's cautious approach regarding reopening educational institutions in the country, Trump demanded, "get the schools open."

In his first full day in office, Biden signed an executive order directing the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services to provide guidance on safe reopening and operating for schools, childcare providers, and institutions of higher education.

