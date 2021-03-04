House Session Canceled After Intelligence On Militia Plot To Attack Capitol

The House of Representatives cancelled Thursday's session following intelligence report that extremists planned to attack the Capitol buildings on March 4, a date that conspiracy theorists say former President Donald Trump will return to the White House.

The House voted on a police reform bill Wednesday night ahead of its scheduled voting Thursday after Capitol Police said it obtained intelligence of a "possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4." "We are taking the intelligence seriously. We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers," they added in a statement.

The Senate will continue with its agenda despite Police warning about the security risks.

"As of late February, an unidentified group of militia violent extremists discussed plans to take control of the US Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about 4 March and discussed aspirational plans to persuade thousands to travel to Washington, DC, to participate," says a joint intelligence bulletin issued by the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

Trump followers' failed violent attempt nearly two months ago to block the Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory had resulted in the death of five people. Several properties of the Congress were damaged and a laptop of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was stolen in the rampage at the Capitol on January 6.

Members of the right-wing militia groups the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters were arrested, and security tightened for the White House and the Capitol following the incident. The Justice Department charged hundreds of people over the riot.

The House charged Trump guilty for inciting the deadly insurrection. The impeachment managers accused that Trump is responsible for the riot at the Capitol by "inciting insurrection" in a speech to supporters hours before the Congressional meeting to certify Biden's presidential election win.

But a Senate vote to impeach Trump fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him.

