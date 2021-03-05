US COVID Hospitalizations Lowest In More Than 4 Months

Hospitalization due to infection in the United States declined to the lowest level in more than four months.

A total of 44172 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the country, as per COVID Tracking Project's latest update. The last time a lesser number of hospital admissions of COVIOD patients were reported on October 26.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 per million has decreased over the past month. Only 4 states currently have more than 200 people hospitalized per million. This proportion was applicable to more than half of the states on February 4. Many states decreased their hospitalizations by more than half during this period.

With 66186 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus infections in the United States rose to 28827140, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.

During the same period, 1903 more people died due to the pandemic, taking the total death toll in the U.S. to 520356.

A month ago, the number of deaths reported was more than twice the current rate.

The number of new cases, people hospitalized, and deaths have fallen steeply in recent weeks.

More than 82 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States until Thursday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest data.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced that people above 65 and those with two or more high-risk medical conditions will be eligible to receive anti-COVID vaccine from next week.

The country's top infectious disease expert cautioned that this is not the time to relax restrictions "when we have circulating variants and when you have what looks like a plateauing of the decline in the cases on a daily basis."

We can think of pulling back on coronavirus restrictions when the number of new infections falls below 10,000 cases per day, he told CNN.

California governor Gavin Newsom called on the state's residents to follow "double masking" while in public. "We are encouraging people, basically to double down on mask wearing particularly in light of all of what I would argue is bad information coming from at least four states in this country," he told reporters.

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had lifted mask mandate, and announced that businesses can start operating with 100 percent capacity from next week.

On the same day, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves also announced a similar decision.

