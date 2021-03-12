Lyft And Uber To Share Information About Driver Deactivations For Safety Issues

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Lyft Inc. (LYFT) are set to share information about drivers and delivery people who are deactivated from each company's platform for the most serious safety incidents, including sexual assault and physical assaults resulting in a fatality.

The ride-hailing companies are introducing a fist-of-its-kind "Industry Sharing Safety Program" with the goal of further enhancing the safety of the entire ridesharing industry and to equip companies with important safety information to protect their customers.

The two companies will share information about driver deactivations related to the five most critical safety issues which fall within the National Sexual Violence Resource Center's (NSVRC) Sexual Misconduct and Sexual Violence Taxonomy, along with physical assault fatalities.

The information sharing will be administered by workforce solutions provider HireRight. They will collect and manage the data from individual companies, match and share information between the companies, and ensure that each company is abiding by best practices and industry standards.

The companies have worked with HireRight to develop a survivor-centric, comprehensive process that incorporates learnings from anti-sexual violence advocates over the past several years and prioritizes safety, privacy and fairness for both drivers and survivors.

The Industry Sharing Safety Program is expected to further enhance the screening capabilities, as well as the safety of the entire rideshare industry.

The program will also be open to other transportation and delivery network companies within the U.S. so long as they agree to share specific data with HIreRight to be shared with the other participants of the program.

Earlier this week, Lyft partnered with several Asia-related organizations to help vulnerable members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community feel safer against racism, xenophobia, and hate. This move follows a surge in deadly hate crimes, with the U.S. recording over 3,000 anti-Asian hate incidents in 2020 alone, most of which go notoriously unreported.

