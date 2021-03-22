Cristiano Ronaldo Awarded 770 Juventus Fan Tokens For His Official Goals

Italian soccer club Juventus has honored their star player Cristiano Ronaldo by presenting him with 770 Juventus Fan Tokens ($JUV) on behalf of the clubs fan token holders around the world. The tokens were presented to him for the record 770 goals he scored in official matches.

Ronaldo becomes the first player or athlete in the world to get such a unique cryptocurrency token award for an incredible feat. He was awarded the tokens ahead of Juventus' Serie A match against Benevento on Sunday. The token award is worth about $11,750 based on the $JUV token's current price of $15.26.

The 36-year-old Portuguese star overtook Brazilian great Pele's all-time scoring record of 767 goals on March 15 when he netted a hat-trick against Cagliari. Ronaldo claimed the title himself as FIFA does not keep a record of goals scored by each player.

He was also presented special shirt by Juventus president Andrea Agnelli that had "G.O.A.T. 770" printed on it, to read "Greatest Of All Time 770" to reflect Ronaldo surpassing Pele's career goals record.

The fan token $JUV allows Juventus fans to interact with their club and participate in various decisions through the Socios app.

In September 2019, Juventus had entered into a multi-year strategic global partnership with fan engagement platform Socios.com to launch the Fan Token for its global fan base. The Fan Token, $JUV, was launched in early December 2019 on Socios.com.

The tradable Fan Token engages Juventus' over 340 million global fans and over 60 million digital fan base across social media platforms to have a say in club matters through mobile voting and polling platforms using the fan token.

Socios.com has already partnered about 24 major sporting organizations to launch fan tokens for most of them, including Spain's La Liga soccer clubs Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona as well as European league clubs, France's Paris Saint-Germain, Italy's Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma. The most recent addition to the platform is English Premier League club Manchester City.

